Confirmed Matches for Today’s TNT Extreme Wrestling vs. GCW Event

Today, GCW hosts their TNT Extreme Wrestling vs. GCW event from the Grand Central Hall in Liverpool, which is located in Merseyside, England, UK. The show is scheduled to air on FITE at 2:30 PM EDT. The following is on the card:

* Robbie X (TNT) vs. Blake Christian (GCW)

* Man Like DeReiss (TNT) vs. Tony Deppen (GCW)

* Drew Parker, Big FN Joe, and Clint Margera (TNT) vs. Alex Colon, Jimmy Lloyd, and John Wayne Murdoch (GCW)

* Kings of the North (Bonesaw and Damien Corvin) (TNT) vs. Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver (GCW)

* Lizzy Evo (TNT) vs. Allie Katch (GCW)

* Che Monet (TNT) vs. EFFY (GCW)

* Gene Munny (TNT) vs. Joey Janela (GCW)