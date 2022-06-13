Confirmed Matches for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has unveiled the card for the latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which will air on the official AEW YouTube channel coming tonight at 7 p.m. ET. The card is as follows:
– Nyla Rose vs. Max the Impaler
– The Jericho Appreciation Society’s Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Warhorse & Danny Adams
– Ruby Soho vs. Heidi Howitzer
– Dark Order’s Evil Uno & 10 vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall & Aaron Solo
– Serena Deeb & Mercedes Martinez vs. Tootie Lynn & Miranda Gordy
– Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) vs Camaro Jackson & SK Bishop
– Ortiz vs. Anaya