Confirmed Matches for Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW has revealed the full line-up for this evening’s edition of their weekly YouTube episode, Dark: Elevation, which includes top stars in action such as Athena among others. Below is the complete card for tonight’s show.

– The Lucha Brothers vs. Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon

– Ruby Soho and Skye Blue vs. Nikki Victory and Megan Myers

– Parker Bordeaux vs. Casey Carrington

– Athena vs. Queen Aminata

– Kiera Hogan and Leila Gray vs. Alice Crowley and Freya States

– Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. Lord Crewe and T.U.G. Cooper