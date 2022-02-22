Confirmed Matches For Tonight’s Episode Of NWA Power

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..
NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:
– NWA Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Taryn Terrell
– Chelsea Green vs. Kenzie Page
– Two-Out-Of-Three Falls: Colby Corino vs. Rhett Titus
– Jax Dane in action
📌@nwa takes a trip to Oak Grove, Kentucky for Part 1⃣ #PowerrrTrip⚡️
🚨Tonight at 6:05pm ET you'll see:
Kamille v Taryn
Colby v Rhett
Jax Dane in action!
Green v Paige
Watch it FIRST with #NWA ALL ACCESS on #FITE
▶️ https://t.co/7jTPErU4vX pic.twitter.com/95NPOs9CQw
— FITE (@FiteTV) February 22, 2022