Confirmed Matches For Tonight’s Episode Of NWA Power

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here is the promotional material for it:

This week’s episode of NWA Powerrr promises to be a hard-hitting edition! Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis faces off against one half of the OGK Mike Bennett!

Women’s wrestling legend Mickie James takes on one of the hottest rising stars in wrestling today Kenzie Paige! Mims is the latest competitor to take NWA World Television Champion Tyrus’ Slam Challenge! And Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky challenge the Rude Dudes: El Rudo and Jamie Stanley!”