The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series..

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

Road to the Chase Tournament Match

Tim Storm vs. Nick Aldis

Road to the Chase Tournament Match

Thom Latimer vs. Chris Adonis

KiLynn King vs. Allysin Kay

Road to the Chase Tournament Match

‘Pope’ Elijah Burke vs. Brian Myers