Confirmed Matches for Tonight’s GCW Back To The Bay

GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Back To The Bay event tonight at the Midway in San Francisco, California. The show is set to air at 8 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the card:

– Nick Wayne vs. Kevin Blackwood

– Cole Radrick vs. Midas Kreed

– Blake Christian vs. Titus Alexander

– Gringo Loco vs. Komander

– Mike Bailey vs. Jack Cartwheel

– Joey Janela vs. Starboy Charlie

– Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. South Pacific Savages (Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau)

– Tony Deppen vs. Alex Zayne

– GCW Tag Team Championship: BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) vs. The Caution (Dark Sheik and Anton Voorhees)