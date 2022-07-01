Confirmed Matches for Tonight’s GCW Gateway To The Death

GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Gateway To The Death event tonight in St. Louis, Missouri. The event will air at 8:00 PM EDT on FITE.
– Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders, Mance Warner, and Matthew Justice) vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) and Jimmy Lloyd
– Blake Christian vs. Gringo Loco
– Jordan Oliver vs. Dark Sheik
– Ninja Mack vs. Axton Ray
– EFFY vs. Delirious
– Joey Janela vs. Davey Richards
– Alex Colon vs. Cole Radrick
– Tony Deppen vs. Nick Wayne
– 2 Cold Scorpio vs. Allie Katch