Confirmed Matches for Tonight’s GCW Gateway To The Death

GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their Gateway To The Death event tonight in St. Louis, Missouri. The event will air at 8:00 PM EDT on FITE.

– Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders, Mance Warner, and Matthew Justice) vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) and Jimmy Lloyd

– Blake Christian vs. Gringo Loco

– Jordan Oliver vs. Dark Sheik

– Ninja Mack vs. Axton Ray

– EFFY vs. Delirious

– Joey Janela vs. Davey Richards

– Alex Colon vs. Cole Radrick

– Tony Deppen vs. Nick Wayne

– 2 Cold Scorpio vs. Allie Katch