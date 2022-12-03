Confirmed Matches For Tonight’s GCW Wasted Time (12/3/22)

GCW’s Wasted Time event takes place tonight from Pop’s Nightclub in Sauget, Illinois. The show will air on FITE at 9 p.m. EDT. Tickets can also be purchased through Eventbrite.

The following is the confirmed line-up:

* Axton Ray and Shane Mercer vs. Bang Bros (August Matthews and Davey Bang)

* Mad Man Pondo vs. Sawyer Wreck

* Nick Wayne vs. Jack Cartwheel

* Jimmy Lloyd vs. Starboy Charlie

* Tony Deppen vs. Jordan Oliver

* EFFY vs. John Wayne Murdoch

* GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. 2 Cold Scorpio and The Sandman vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice)

* GCW World Championship: Nick Gage (c) vs. Cole Radrick