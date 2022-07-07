Confirmed Matches for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

The updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV can be seen below:

– X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. Alan Angels

– Knockouts No. 1 Contender Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia yim

– Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid

– PCO vs. Black Taurus

On last week’s Impact Wrestling broadcast, Frankie Kazarian and Chris Sabin squared off in the main event, which Sabin ultimately won. Kazarian cut a promo honouring Sabin and others after the fight. You can check that out below: