Confirmed Matches for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

The updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV can be seen below:
– X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. Alan Angels
– Knockouts No. 1 Contender Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia yim
– Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid
– PCO vs. Black Taurus
On last week’s Impact Wrestling broadcast, Frankie Kazarian and Chris Sabin squared off in the main event, which Sabin ultimately won. Kazarian cut a promo honouring Sabin and others after the fight. You can check that out below:
"In our business there's a lot of guys who will never truly get the credit they deserve – guys like Bobby Eaton, Curt Hennig, Jerry Lynn – on top of that list is Chris Sabin."@FrankieKazarian paid tribute to @SuperChrisSabin after their CLASSIC match on IMPACT last week. pic.twitter.com/1a8zGiigOK
