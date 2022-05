MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on MLW YouTube page and FITE TV at 8pm ET. Here is the confirmed line-up for the show:

Apocalypto Match

Bestia 666 vs. Jacob Fatu

Cyclone Match for the Caribbean Championship

King Muertes vs. Octagon Jr. vs. El Dragon vs. El Hijo de la Park

The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 10pm ET.