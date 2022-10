The full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World has been announced by NJPW.

The program will air tonight at 8pm ET on NJPW World and will be available on demand shortly after. Here is the complete lineup:

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

* Blake Christian & Mascara Dorada vs. Mistico & Alex Zayne

* Ari Daivari vs. Kevin Knight