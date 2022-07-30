Confirmed Matches for Tonight’s NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8pm Eastern time on NJPW World and will be available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Fred Rosser & Kevin Knight vs. Jay White, Hikuleo & Chase Owens

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal

Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) vs. Stray Dog Army (Barrett Brown & Misterioso)

Fred Yehi vs. Bateman

Jeff Cobb vs. Jordan Clearwater