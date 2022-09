The full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World has been announced by NJPW.

This evening’s broadcast of the show will take place on NJPW World at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and it will be made available on demand shortly after it airs.

Here is the full lineup:

* Taylor Rust, KUSHIDA, Rocky Romero & Beretta vs. BULLET CLUB (Jay White, Chase Owens, Hikuleo & Juice Robinson)

* Cody Chhun & Jordan Cruz vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & JR Kratos)

* Peter Avalon vs. Adrian Quest