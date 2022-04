The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship

Homicide (c) vs. Rhett Titus

Jordan Clearwater vs. Nick Aldis

NWA World Tag Team Championship

La Rebelión (Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf) (c) vs. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe)

Aron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch