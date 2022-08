The bouts for tonight’s Power series show have been announced by the National Wrestling Alliance.

NWA Power will air on FITE TV at 6 p.m. ET. Here are the matches:

– Non-Title: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Pope

– Tables Match: Mike Knox vs. Devin Graves

– Wrecking Ball Legursky vs. Ricky Morton

– Jordan Clearwater vs. Joe Alonzo