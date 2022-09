The matches for tonight’s Power series episode have been revealed. FITE TV will broadcast NWA Power at 6 p.m. ET.

Here are the matches:

* Bully Ray & Mystery Partner vs. Cardona Family

* Eric Jackson vs. Marshe Rockett vs. Joe Ocasio

* NWA National Title Tournament Semifinal: Brian Myers vs. Dak Draper

* NWA National Title Tournament Semifinal: Chris Adonis vs. Magic Jake Dumas