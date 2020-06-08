Conflicting Reports About Adam Cole, Triple H – Black Lives Matter Movement

– There were previously reports that NXT Champion Adam Cole’s WWE contract is expiring sometime during the Summer. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, that isn’t the case:
“In regard to rumors we’ve been asked about regarding the status of Adam Cole in WWE, we are told he has well over 18 months left on his current deal.”
– NXT wrestler AJ Francis wrote the following on Twitter regarding Triple H and the Black Lives Matter movement:
And HE DONT HAVE TO DO THAT and he still made sure we knew that we could… that’s an ally. pic.twitter.com/AkQWh9vScv
