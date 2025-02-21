Conflicting Reports On Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa At WWE WrestleMania 41

The highly anticipated matchup between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 41 may not be as set in stone as previously believed, with conflicting reports emerging regarding its status.

Initially, WrestleVotes reported on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A that WWE had finalized plans for the bout, stating that the decision was made after WWE booked Solo Sikoa vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere on January 6th. The report doubled down on this claim in the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio, reinforcing that the match was moving forward.

“Our second bit of news comes from a follow-up to Sportskeeda’s Backstage Pass live Q&A with Bill. We are told that there are plans for Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa to meet one-on-one at WrestleMania. According to a source, those plans took shape shortly after the decision was made to have Solo Sikoa face Roman Reigns at the Raw Netflix premiere back in January.”

However, in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer contradicted this report, stating that the match is not currently booked, and one of the two superstars has a different WrestleMania plan. Meltzer added that the situation remains fluid, and while the match isn’t set as of now, plans could still change.

“Regarding rumors of Fatu vs. Sikoa, it is right now not booked, and one of them has a different booking, but of course this can change.”

WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19–20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. If WWE does move forward with Fatu vs. Sikoa, it would mark a major family feud within the Anoa’i dynasty, making for one of the most personal matches on the card. However, with conflicting reports, it remains to be seen whether this showdown will actually happen—or if WWE has other plans for both stars.