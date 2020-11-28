Conflicting Reports On Vince McMahon Working TV Tapings

There are conflicting reports on WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon this week.

It was reported by Fightful Select that WWE’s move to the Amway Center did not result in McMahon “popping up” any more than he usually did. At the WWE Performance Center tapings, Vince was reportedly stowed away in his office throughout most of the day, and didn’t appear outside of it much.

The same report noted that Vince has been attending the WWE TV tapings and sitting in Gorilla Position for the shows, which wasn’t happening very often on the SmackDown side for months in the lead-up to the COVID-19 pandemic. That report noted that it got to the point where Vince was rarely even at SmackDown taping on Fridays before the move to Orlando.

In an update, Ringside News reports that the line about Vince being “stowed away in his office” isn’t necessarily true. A tenured member of the WWE creative team noted to them that this “sounded like a Zelina Vega claim.”

It was also said that since WWE moved to the Amway Center, Vince is “mostly in the production meeting room” and then he moves to his office around 6pm. Vince then doesn’t move to the backstage Gorilla Position until “right before the show” hits the air. It was also noted that Vince’s attendance for SmackDown tapings before the pandemic was not very rare. Vince does attend far more SmackDown tapings than he did before. Word is that Vince previously showed up for about half of the SmackDown episodes before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.