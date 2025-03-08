Conflicting Reports Surround Jade Cargill’s WWE Absence & Locker Room Heat

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, Jade Cargill made her highly anticipated return to television, attacking Naomi in a shocking moment. However, her absence from WWE programming in recent months has been the subject of backstage heat and conflicting reports regarding whether or not she was actually injured.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com doubled down on his claim that Jade was never injured, writing:

“I reported all along Jade being off television was a storyline angle and there was no injury. I don’t know what injury allows someone to travel internationally, pursue Hollywood projects and then go work out in the PC [Performance Center] for 5 weeks – all of which we reported in real time as it was happening, but hey, maybe someone can invent one. Oh, they sort of did, right?”

This prompted a response from Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, who pushed back on Johnson’s stance:

“If she wasn’t injured, they worked the creative team, the medical team, the PC staff, all her closest friends and coworkers, and the people involved in the storyline. There are actually a number of injuries that allow you to travel, pursue acting and then rehab at the PC.”

With tension in the WWE locker room over her absence and conflicting reports on her injury status, Jade’s return has not only shaken up the women’s division but also ignited backstage debate over how her time away was handled.