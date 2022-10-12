Conflicting Rumors About How WWE Have Reacted to New Director of Longtime Creative

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE hired horror writer Rob Fee as Director of Longtime Creative. There have been conflicting reports about how the company has reacted to him so far.

There were reports claiming Fee isn’t making any friends in the company and that he “treated assistants like sh*t.” He apparently talked down to nearly every writer on staff and claimed credit for the Bray Wyatt return.

However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com later tweeted the following:

“WWE officials across creative and the broader business laughed at reports that Rob Fee is making enemies at the company. His work and treatment of others have both been positively received.”

Fee responded to Sapp, writing, “Lol we all had a good laugh at that this morning while I was hitting writers assistant with chairs.”