Confrontation Teased Between Kevin Owens and Booker T

Kevin Owens has been taking shots at the state of Texas in recent weeks and while there have been rumors of Owens having a match against Steve Austin at Wrestlemania 38, another Texan has teased a confrontation with Owens. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T uploaded a promo in his home gym and said the following about Owens:

“I got a little message… for Kevin Owens. You know, I thought you and I was cool bro but you’re nothing more than a liar. You lied to me, you lied to the people. And you know what, you’d be lucky if you make it to WrestleMania in Dallas, Texas. Don’t mess with Texas, sucka!”

Owens issued a response:

“You’re right, we were cool. I guess we’re not anymore. You seem to have taken an issue with what I was saying about Texas. But here’s the thing. You can’t call me a liar. Evidently, you’re from Texas, but you spent a lot of your career in a tag team called Harlem Heat. So who’s the liar? I get it. I get being from Texas and wanting to pretend like you’re not from Texas.”