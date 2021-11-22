Confusion and Concern Backstage At WWE Survivor Series

There was confusion about the order of matches prior to the start of the show. It appears that there was concern voiced about having Roman Reigns vs. Big E close the show since The Rock was not going to make an appearance.

Fightful Select noted that, “there were various run sheets that had the accurate rundown, but there were also numerous that were printed in reverse, which caused confusion backstage, and several thought there was a decision to switch the women to the main event because the Rock wouldn’t be present.”