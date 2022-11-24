Conor McGregor Calls AEW World Champion MJF a “Clown” and MJF Reacts

Conor McGregor reacted to a TMZ.com article about new AEW world champion MJF referring to the UFC’s Paddy Pimblett as a “Dollar Store Conor McGregor” prior to this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. On Twitter.com, McGregor wrote the following.

“A dollar store Conor is still worth millions! Let’s go young Paddy Pimb! Don’t know who this other clown [MJF] is.”

MJF issued a response:

“I’ll fuck the Conor clone up. Then I’ll wipe my ass with the original. Stay in your lane you roided up leprechaun. You can’t hang with the @AEW World Champion. #Betterthanyou”