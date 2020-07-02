Conor McGregor Challenges Vince McMahon On Instagram

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has called out WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on Instagram. The Mac Life, the brand owned by the 31 year old McGregor, posted a photoshopped image this week of McGregor holding a UFC Title and the WWE Title.

They captioned the photo with, “‘All of the belts’ Do you think we’ll ever see the McGregor billi strut in the WWE? #themaclife #official #conormcgregor #thenotoriousmma #irishmma #ufc #ufcnews #sbgireland #mmanews #mma #mixedmartialarts #fightgame #wwe”

McGregor’s company then re-posted that photo on their Instagram Stories and tagged WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. The caption to that photo read, “McMahon Vs McGregor CEO Flashmatch”