Conor McGregor Reveals Ongoing Negotiations For Boxing Match Against Logan Paul

UFC legend Conor McGregor took to his official Twitter (X) account to respond to rumors of an Octagon return against reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria. He also mentioned that there is talk of a boxing exhibition against WWE star Logan Paul in India.

McGregor wrote, “The rumors of a bout with [Ilia Topuria] are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon.”

You can check out McGregor’s post below.