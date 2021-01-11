Conrad Thompson Addresses The Status Of Starrcast

In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Conrad Thompson addressed the status of the Starrcast wrestling conventions and if there will be another one following the Covid-19 pandemic:

“We’re going to wait and see what happens. In 2019, when we hosted the third Starrcast in Chicago, we put a hold on the hotel for 2020 and 2021. So I have a hold there for 2021. But I don’t know what that’s gonna look like. Normally, we would announce something like that as early as possible [sic] but I’m not sure we’ll be all the way back to normal by late August. I’d like to think we would but I still don’t know.

“But if we are [ready], I would love to do at least one more just to say we did it. I’d love to work with our partners, the folks at Hyatt Chamber who have been tremendous. It’s so much fun to work with everyone, putting the shows together. That weekend can be stressful but its so fun to create. I’d like to do it one more time but I’m not sure if its possible. We’ll wait and see.”