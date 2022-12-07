Conrad Thompson Shoots Down the Idea of Ric Flair Wrestling Again

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair had what was supposed to be his final match in July, when he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in the main event of WWE SummerSlam. It was Flair’s first wrestling match in 11 years.

Although it is supposed to be Flair’s final match, the WWE Hall of Famer has stated that he wishes he hadn’t stated that it would be his last time performing inside the squared circle.

With Flair’s history of coming out of retirement and making these comments, it’s possible he’ll return for one more match.

Flair announced last month that he would be attending the WWE Royal Rumble PPV and the RAW 30th anniversary show. Some fans have speculated that Flair will be involved in the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Conrad Thompson, Flair’s son-in-law, told Wrestling Inc that he will not wrestle again.

“I don’t mean to be disrespectful, but that’s clickbait,” Thompson said. “Anybody who actually listens to the podcast knows that he’s said that tongue-in-cheek, laughing. Even when he talked about the Rumble, he’s like ‘Somebody reported that I’m going to be at the Rumble. I’m not. I’m going to be at the 30th Anniversary ‘Raw.’ I am going to be in San Antonio, but I’m doing a signing for Fitterman. But I’ll bring my gear, I’ll bring my robe. Hell yeah, I’ll be number 30.’

It’s a joke. It’s not serious. He’s not really going to be in the Rumble, but I know that gets people talking and it gets people buzzing. But the reality is, Ric’s not going to wrestle again.”

‘Becoming Ric Flair,’ Flair’s upcoming Peacock documentary, will air on December 26th.