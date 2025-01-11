Contract Expirations Could Lead To Significant Changes For NJPW Roster

As January rolls around, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) faces its annual period of talent contract negotiations, a tradition that often reshapes the promotion’s roster. The year 2025 is no exception, with several key contracts set to expire by the end of the month, prompting a flurry of discussions.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, multiple NJPW wrestlers have their contracts nearing expiration. Historically, this time frame has occasionally led to significant departures, forcing NJPW to focus on building new stars to maintain its competitive edge. The report indicates that this timing isn’t coincidental. Talent reportedly believes NJPW intentionally waits until the last minute to engage in contract negotiations, a strategy described as “a concentrated effort” to secure talent just before they become free agents.

A source close to the process added that the promotion’s timing may be deliberate, often coinciding with when wrestlers arrive in Japan for high-profile events like Wrestle Kingdom. This strategic approach may give NJPW a stronger position during negotiations while keeping wrestlers focused on upcoming commitments.

Among those whose contracts are reportedly coming due are top-tier talents Gabe Kidd and David Finlay. Their decisions could significantly impact NJPW’s roster and the broader wrestling landscape as free agency looms.