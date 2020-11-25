Contract Signing Announced For AEW Dynamite

The contract signing for Jon Moxley’s World Championship defense against Kenny Omega on next week’s Dynamite show will be signed tonight.

AEW just announced the segment for tonight’s show. Here is the updated line up-

-Top Flight vs. TH2

-Hangman Page vs. John Silver

-Jake Hager & Chris Jericho vs. Daniels & Kazarian

-PAC & Fenix vs. The Butcher & The Blade

-Hikaru Shida defends Women’s Championship vs. Anna Jay

-Will Hobbs in action

-Moxley vs. Omega contract signing for next week