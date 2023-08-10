Contracts Of WWE Tag Team Set To Expire Very Soon

WWE has a lot of talent on both on the main roster and in NXT. NXT has several promising wrestlers, but some may not make the main roster.

Despite being a member of the Schism group, the Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid) are looking for a way out.

The tag team requested to be released from their WWE contracts a few months ago, but the company denied their request, and they planned to stay until their contracts expired. Despite the request, WWE has continued to use them in a storyline with the Creed Brothers on television.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that The Dyad only has a few months left on their NXT contracts.

Alvarez said, “The Dyad has like three weeks left or something like that. Or maybe a month.”

Meltzer responded, “October.”

Alvarez added, “Is it October?”

Meltzer replied, “Okay. I have the date in the Observer, in this issue.”

Alvarez responded, “So they got two months.”

Meltzer said, “I think for whatever reason, I think it’s October 14th, but it’s October for sure. Yeah.”