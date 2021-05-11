Controversial Name Backstage At This Week’s Edition Of WWE RAW

On Monday afternoon prior to the May 10th 2021 edition of WWE RAW, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following:

“Velveteen Dream is backstage at RAW. No idea if he’s there for the show, but he hasn’t been around of late.”

As previously reported, there were accusations made towards Dream as part of the #SpeakingOut movement in the spring of 2020. Since the accusations were made public, Dream has been used sparingly on WWE programming and his last appearance was on the Dec 23rd 2020 edition of WWE NXT.

During a media call to promote the NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day PPV back in February, Triple H said “there’s nothing to add to Velveteen Dream” and added that Dream was still part of the roster while training at the Performance Center.