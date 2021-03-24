Controversial WWE Pay-Per-View Segments Edited Off Peacock

Several people have sent in word that the controversial Vince McMahon segment with John Cena from the 2005 Survivor Series PPV has been edited off the Peacock version of the event. During the segment, Vince said “keep it up my n****” while praising Cena. The segment was included in the WWE Network version of the event for years.

The Roddy Piper match against Bad News Brown from Wrestlemania 6 has also been removed from the Peacock version of the show. Half of Piper’s body was painted black for the match.