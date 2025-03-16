Controversy Over WWE’s Indie Development Program Details

In November 2024, WWE announced the launch of its new indie wrestling development program, officially confirming multiple prospects under the “WWE ID” banner. This initiative was designed to allow independent promotions to work with WWE-signed talent under specific guidelines.

This week, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided new details on the guidelines of the program in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, stating:

“When it comes to the WWE ID talent, the deal according to a contract is that Gabe Sapolsky puts the matches together and gives the script to the promoter. The promoter pays the talent and can push that the talent comes from WWE. WWE covers the travel costs with a stipend and the promoter pays the difference if the travel costs are larger than the stipend.”

Following Meltzer’s report, Game Changer Wrestling’s Brett Lauderdale issued a public response, disputing some of Meltzer’s claims. He stated:

“My experience with WWE ID:

1. Gabe doesn’t put the matches together

2. I’ve never seen or heard of a script

3. We are ‘allowed’ to push ‘WWE ID’ on talent announcements (but we don’t)

4. Not aware of any travel stipend or travel share but that would be cool!”

Lauderdale’s statement contradicts Meltzer’s report, suggesting that the WWE ID program may have more flexibility than initially believed.

Meltzer ended up removing the report from his newsletter. Lauderdale also noted the following:

“There has never been any discussion about winning/losing and they’ve never asked, dictated, requested or solicited anything when it pertains to WWE ID Talent. There is also no distinction or separate rules for ‘ID vs ID’ matches.”