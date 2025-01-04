Cope Addresses Possibility Of Reuniting With Christian Cage In AEW

In an interview with TMZ, Adam Copeland (formerly known as Edge in WWE) discussed the possibility of reuniting with longtime friend and tag team partner Christian Cage in AEW. Speaking with former WWE star Mojo Rawley, Copeland revealed the personal and professional motivations behind his decision to join AEW and hinted at the potential for a reunion with Christian.

“One of the reasons I came to AEW. I looked at it, and I have a few close friends in this industry. The close ones. Those are three of them [Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, & Christian Cage]. They’re all in one place. That seems very intriguing to me. Then you look at the roster, and it’s a murderer’s row of guys I haven’t been in there with. That was so enticing and exciting,” Copeland said.

Reflecting on his time in WWE, Copeland added, “If you’re in one place for a long time, chances are you’ve kind of run through what you can run through. ‘Now what is it? Now what is it?’ Well, now it’s time off. I’m at a point where, time off, I have to go. With this injury, I have to get back and go. Time is of the essence.”

Copeland expressed his excitement at the possibility of teaming up with Christian once again, saying, “To be able to come back and run with Christian and do what we did. Who knows where it goes from there. I feel like, at some point, a C&C tag team run should be in the cards, but you never know. Getting to do Rated FTR, it’s all bucket list things that are happening now that I cooked up while I was retired. ‘If I was able to get back, this would be cool.’ Now, I’m getting to do it.”

Copeland’s comments have fueled speculation about a reunion between the iconic duo, which could lead to an exciting chapter in AEW’s tag team division. Fans are eagerly anticipating what’s next for Copeland and whether a “C&C” tag team run with Christian will come to fruition.



(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)