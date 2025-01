AEW star “The Rated R Superstar” Cope spoke with Stephen Brunt of Up Close on a number of topics, including why he decided to change his ring name in the company to just “Cope.”

Cope said, “I go to AEW, and now I’m Copeland, or Cope. I’m trying to get the Cope thing (over) because it just looks sexier on a marquee.”

You can check out Cope’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)