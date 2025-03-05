Cora Jade Addresses WWE NXT Injury After Match Stoppage

During the March 4, 2025, edition of WWE NXT, Cora Jade faced off against Jordynne Grace in a highly anticipated match. However, something happened to Cora mid-match that left her in the corner, prompting the referee to check on her. Moments later, the referee threw up the “X” signal, indicating a legitimate injury, and the match was stopped. Grace was awarded the victory via referee stoppage.

Cora Jade couldn't continue the match due to her knee injury, and the ref threw up the X sign. She left accompanied by the doctor. HOPE SHE'S OKAY 🙏#WWENXT

Initially, fans at the arena believed that Jade had reinjured her knee, as she was seen pointing in that direction. Given her history of knee injuries that have sidelined her for extended periods, there was immediate concern. However, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp later reported that the injury was to Jade’s head, not her knee.

Cora addressed the situation herself on Twitter/X, reassuring fans by stating, “Got rocked for a sec but my knees are all good (decent💀) Thanks for the concern.”

While the exact details of her condition remain unclear, we send our best wishes to Cora Jade and hope for a quick recovery.