Cora Jade Believes She Will Take The TNA Knockouts Title From Masha Slamovich

Current TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich successfully retained her title against Rosemary at this past Sunday night’s Genesis 2025 PPV by defeating The Demon Assassin in the inaugural Women’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match. Immediately following her huge victory, Slamovich was confronted by WWE NXT star Cora Jade.

Jade appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss several topics, including how she will take the Knockouts World Title from Slamoich.

Jade said, “I said that title is going to be mine. That TNA Knockouts Title is coming to me. I keep seeing all these things online and everyone thinks that I can’t hang with Masha because she is big and strong, and she is, she is one hell of a talented competitor. I’ve seen her hardcore matches. I’ve seen her have all types of matches. She’s a very talented person.”

On being capable of competing in a hardcore match with Slamovich:

“I think people forget that before I got here, I was doing hardcore matches. I had a deathmatch before I got signed. Masha thinks I can’t step up to her level and compete in that type of environment, I can and I would love to. After I’m done whooping her ass, I’m going to take that TNA Knockouts Championship. Listen Masha, I’m talking to you. HardCora is going to come beat you and take that TNA Knockouts Title.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)