Cora Jade Discusses Her Big WWE NXT Goal for the Upcoming Year

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade recently spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson about her professional wrestling goals.

Jade recently discussed her two years with WWE as she nears the anniversary. She was asked about her goals in WWE and what she hopes to accomplish in the next year or so as she competes in NXT and elsewhere in WWE.

“I feel like I have a very big list of goals,” Jade said. “Like growing up I had notebooks full of bucket list things I wanted, you know, all the typical things you know, be in the game, have a documentary, have merch, like wrestle at WrestleMania, all those typical things I feel are just very obvious, but my number one main goal I feel in the next year, is definitely becoming the next NXT Women’s Champion.”

Jade went on to say that she is ready for the NXT Women’s Title and that she intends to win it regardless of what happens with Roxanne Perez.

“I feel like I have gotten so close so many times and you know, maybe it just wasn’t my time all those other times,” she said. “But I’m feeling very confident and I’m feeling very ready and I feel like I have my eyes set on that championship. So no matter what happens with Roxanne Perez, in the future I will plan on being the next NXT Women’s Champion.”

The interview was conducted prior to Jade’s loss to Perez in the Weapons Wild match at NXT Halloween Havoc this past Saturday. At the same event, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defended her title against Alba Fyre.

For those who missed it, you can click here for Jades comments regarding her WWE RAW experience and NXT working with the main roster.