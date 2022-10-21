Cora Jade Discusses Her Death Match Experience, Her Feud with Roxanne Perez and More

Cora Jade recently spoke with Fightful Select about her upcoming Weapons Wild match against Roxanne Perez at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday. The following are some early notes from the interview:

* Perez and Jade’s close relationship was presented on television, and Jade expressed excitement for the match and the story. Perez was the ROH World Women’s Champion when the company folded a year ago, and Jade said she texted Perez that day, asking her to join her in WWE. Jade was also a part of Perez’s WWE tryout, and she hoped WWE would sign her. This is consistent with previous reports that Perez had many people within WWE pushing for her to sign.

* Jade believes NXT 2.0 provided opportunities for many younger wrestlers. Jade, 21, said she has to remind herself from time to time that she is achieving her dreams at such a young age.

* When Jade first started watching wrestling, she was inspired by Paige/Saraya, AJ Lee, Natalya, and Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker. She knew she wanted to wrestle from the beginning. It was surreal for her to walk into work on Tuesdays and realize Michaels was her boss.

* Jade wanted to participate in at least one Death Match in her life, and she did so with Jimmy Lloyd before her WWE tryout. Lloyd won the match on August 23, 2020, at the GCW Jimmy Lloyd’s Jersey Shore event in Atlantic City, NJ. The match lasted about ten minutes. She felt as if she had been hit by a car after the match, and she probably will never do one again, but she wanted to try it. She grew up admiring AEW World Champion Jon Moxley’s work in the independents.