Cora Jade On Roxanne Perez: “She’s The Best Wrestler In The World Right Now”

WWE NXT star Cora Jade appeared on The Masked Man Show to talk about a number of topics, including current NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez.

Jade said, “It sucks being out for that long and watching. It seems like everyone is kind of just passing you by and you kind of just have to sit there and have no choice in the matter. If it was going to anybody, I’m so glad it was her. I think she’s the most deserving person in the world. We have a very similar story coming up both wrestling fans, both AJ Lee crazy fans, we both did the indies and wanted to come to WWE. We both started super young. We have such a similar story and I think we just gravitated towards each other. She’s incredible, she can wrestle incredibly, she can speak incredibly, she looks great. She’s a star through and through. I mean, she’s passionate too, so if anyone deserves it, it’s her and I’m glad to be by her side for this. She’s the best wrestler in the world right now.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)