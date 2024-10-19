Cora Jade Reveals Her Dog Stitch Was Killed by A Hit-And-Run Driver

WWE NXT star Cora Jade took to her official Twitter (X) account and revealed that her dog, Stitch had been struck by a car and was killed. Jade also revealed the driver kept going and didn’t stop, but a certain person cared for her dog in his last moments.

Jade wrote, “I appreciate everyone reaching out and trying to help. Unfortunately Stitch was hit by a car & the person that hit him kept going and didn’t stop. Thankful for the person who found my # & called and cared for him in his last moments. I will love you til the end of time Stitchy 🖤”

