Cora Jade Set For NXT On CW On 10/8

Cora Jade will be back once again this coming Tuesday night.

After costing Giulia the WWE NXT Women’s Championship against Roxanne Perez at the debut NXT on CW show on 10/1 in Chicago, “The Resident Mean Girl of NXT” has confirmed she will be at week two of NXT on CW on 10/8 in St. Louis.

“A little over 8 months ago I tore my ACL, MCL, & both parts of my meniscus,” Jade wrote in a post shared via X. “Whether it’s 5 minutes after surgery or 8 months, it’s all I think about. None of you want it more than me. See you in St Louis.”