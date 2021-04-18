Corey Graves Addresses Michael Cole Botch At WWE WrestleMania 37

At Night 1 of WWE Wrestlemania, Michael Cole botched his call at the end of the Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair match. Bianca pinned Sasha with the KOD to win the match but Cole accidentally said that Sasha kicked out and Corey Graves had to correct him.

Bianca Belair is the champion!!! Also, Michael Cole, come on dawg…#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/oCYM0c79Tr — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) April 11, 2021

During his After The Bell podcast, Graves addressed the botch…

“If there’s anybody that’s truly unshakable, it’s [Michael] Cole. Cole felt bad, he felt terrible but I can relate. I almost thought the same thing, from our vantage point, it was not crystal clear. I’m not making excuses cause it was what it is, it didn’t take anything away from the amazing moment, it was reality. It was a very genuine real reaction, take into consideration, yes we have the monitor, yes we have audio in our headphones, but we’re also in a stadium full of 20,000 people.

Any wrestler’s book that you have ever read says being in a stadium is very different than an arena because it takes a second, the sound has to leave and come back before anybody can truly register. I myself, wasn’t sure. Hey, it’s the main event of WrestleMania, people have kicked out of each others finishers 35 times already tonight, why wouldn’t this be any different? It was a genuine shock after that so everyone, leave Michael Cole alone.”