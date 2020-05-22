Corey Graves And Carmella To Premiere New Podcast On June 11

WWE Superstars Carmella and Corey Graves are launching their own podcast next month. The “Bare With Us” podcast has a new Twitter account at @barewithuspod, and will premiere on Thursday, June 11.

The synopsis for the show reads like this: “Join Leah & Matt as they dive headfirst into relationship issues that EVERYONE has, but are often too afraid to talk about!”

Carmella tweeted on the podcast and wrote, “Big announcement [emoji] @wwegraves and I have a new podcast launching JUNE 11! Go follow @barewithuspod to keep up to date with all of the details!! Eeeeeek, so excited!!”