Corey Graves Becomes Trending Topic After Responding To Criticism From A Fan

On Wednesday morning, Corey Graves became a trending topic on Twitter after responding to criticism from a fan. Here was the blurb that was published on Twitter:

“WWE commentator Corey Graves responds to criticism for discussing the physical appearance of female wrestlers during matches”

WWE fan Alyssa Marino wrote the following regarding the commentary on RAW:

“When an announce team can’t ‘focus’ on a match and is constantly commenting on the physical appearance of competitors (especially when it’s women in the ring), it’s time to find professional broadcasters who can tell the story without being ‘distracted’ by the athletes. I don’t often share my takes on things, but I work hard to prepare myself as a broadcaster. I’ve studied how great commentary teams can elevate matches, but it’s really grating to hear announcers get lost in how attractive they think competitors are in the midst of a match.”

Here was Graves’ response:

“Well then, I suggest you find a different field than sports entertainment.

If you can’t differentiate between a TV character and an ACTUAL journalist, then I don’t trust anything you have to say.

Good luck.”

Graves later wrote the following:

“In 2021, being engaged to an absolutely, wildly talented, beautiful woman, and talking about how amazingly beautiful and talented I think she is on TV because we work at the same place is somehow offensive to some people Twitter.

Call me the ‘troll buffet.’”