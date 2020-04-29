Corey Graves Conducting In Depth Interview With Jeff Hardy

WWE has announced that Thursday’s “After The Bell” podcast will be a special edition with host Corey Graves conducting an in-depth interview with Jeff Hardy. Below is the full announcement on the interview:

Jeff Hardy gets personal on WWE After the Bell this week

Jeff Hardy has opened up about his personal obstacles in recent weeks on SmackDown, but the former WWE Champion has much more to say when he joins Corey Graves on a special episode of the WWE After the Bell podcast, available on Spotify, Apple Music or wherever you get your podcasts.

In an in-depth interview, The Charismatic Enigma dives deep into the struggles and obstacles that make his current run in WWE like no other. Plus, Hardy gives some insight into Superstars he’d like to battle now that he’s back in WWE.

New episodes of WWE After the Bell drop every Thursday; click here to subscribe and never miss an episode.