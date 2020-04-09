Corey Graves Considering An Attempt To Get Cleared Again?

During the After The Bell podcast with Edge as a special guest, Corey Graves commented on Edge’s match with Randy Orton at WWE Wrestlemania 36:

“You and I have gotten along well for quite some time. Watching it, honestly man, it was inspiring and I would say at two or three different points I went, ‘I live in Pittsburgh now. I should go find Dr. Maroon.’ It just gave me that urge to do all this all over again and I don’t know if that’s a possibility, but the thought was planted in my brain for quite some time.”