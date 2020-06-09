Corey Graves Deletes Twitter Account, Zelina Vega On The Inspiration Behind Her Look On Raw

– WWE SmackDown announcer Corey Graves deleted his Twitter account some time before RAW hit the air tonight. There’s no word yet on why Graves deleted the account or if it’s just deactivated. The page at @WWEGraves now shows this message: “This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another.”

– Zelina Vega noted on Twitter that she cosplayed pop singer Ariana Grande with her look during tonight’s RAW episode on the USA Network.

She tweeted, “I saw a lot of good guesses but this was the Ariana Grande look I cosplayed tonight. #DangerousWoman [lips emoji] #ArianaGrande”

You can see Vega’s full tweet with a side-by-side look at the cosplay below: